Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Ryder System by 206.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.8 %

R stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $105.09 and a one year high of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

