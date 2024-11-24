Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

SAND opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $8,041,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $6,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

