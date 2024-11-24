Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,634 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.90. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

