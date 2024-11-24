Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,830. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,933 shares of company stock worth $330,872 in the last three months. 56.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

