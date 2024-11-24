Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $115.71 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.