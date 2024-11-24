Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.03 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

