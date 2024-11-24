Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.09 Million in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

