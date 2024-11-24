Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.23 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.66 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

