Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $923,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.