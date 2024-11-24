Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,656,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %

BABA opened at $83.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.