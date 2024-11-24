Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,888,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

