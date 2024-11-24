Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,709 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

