SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,644,205.28. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,914.10. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,227 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,700 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.82 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

