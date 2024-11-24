Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $184.77 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.42 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.35.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This represents a 26.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,787.48. This trade represents a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

