StockNews.com Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

