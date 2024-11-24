Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

