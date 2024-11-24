Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $36,237,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,972,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,082,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,185,077.20. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,710.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.