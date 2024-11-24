Swiss National Bank Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $120.81 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

