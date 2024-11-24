Swiss National Bank Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 183.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

LSTR stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.