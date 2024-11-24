Swiss National Bank Has $13.38 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

