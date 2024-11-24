Swiss National Bank Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

