Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Vipshop worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

