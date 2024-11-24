Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Vipshop worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Price Performance
NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.