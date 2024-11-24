Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.