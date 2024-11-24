Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Stericycle worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stericycle by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

