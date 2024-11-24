Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 2.3 %

Exponent Announces Dividend

Shares of EXPO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

