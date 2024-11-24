Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Invesco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

