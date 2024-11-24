Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $199.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

