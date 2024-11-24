Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.