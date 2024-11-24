Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day moving average of $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.91 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

