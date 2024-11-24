Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 26.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,236.80. This represents a 24.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,268 shares of company stock valued at $32,128,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

