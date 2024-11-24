Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of AGCO worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 50.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

About AGCO

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

