Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,228.72. The trade was a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

