Target (NYSE:TGT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.61. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 43.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 26.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

