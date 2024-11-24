Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

