The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 52.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

