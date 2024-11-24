The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $169.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.