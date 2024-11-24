The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

