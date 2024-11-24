The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $69.93 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

