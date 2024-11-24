Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE KRG opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.