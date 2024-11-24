Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.73 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

