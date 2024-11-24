Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $5.78 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 617,609 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

