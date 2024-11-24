Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,388 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,948,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $61.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

