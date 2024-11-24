Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,074 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of SPX Technologies worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in SPX Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $176.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.13. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

