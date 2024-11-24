Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,716 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,199 shares of company stock worth $10,882,135 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AX stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

