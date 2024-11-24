Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,446 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

