Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

LCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

LCFS opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

