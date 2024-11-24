TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $142.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $22,684,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 603,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $70,936,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

