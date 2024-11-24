Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $174.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

