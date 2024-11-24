TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $75.39. Approximately 748,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 982,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. The trade was a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

