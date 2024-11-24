Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.64.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

